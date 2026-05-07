Truck driver faces drug charges after causing Monroe County derailment

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The Brief A tractor-trailer driver was arrested Wednesday morning after his rig overturned and struck a moving train on Highway 83 North in Monroe County. The crash caused a train car to derail near Juliette Road, leading to drug and licensing charges for the truck driver, Kheino Bennett.



A Florida man faces multiple charges after his semi-truck overturned and collided with a train in Monroe County early Wednesday morning.

Monroe County truck crash

What we know:

Monroe County deputies responded to Highway 83 North at Berner Loop around 3 a.m. Wednesday following reports of an overturned tractor-trailer. The driver, 44-year-old Kheino Bennett of Riveria Beach, Florida, told investigators he saw a railroad crossing arm and flashing lights too late to stop for an approaching train. Bennett reportedly braked and steered away to avoid the collision, but the truck overturned and hit a train cargo car.

Twisted rail cars block the tracks near Berner Loop after an overturned semi-truck caused a derailment and a lengthy closure of Juliette Road on May 6, 2026 (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office).

The impact caused a train car to derail, stopping the train near Juliette Road and McCrackin Street. Deputies arrested Bennett for possession of drug-related objects, having less than an ounce of marijuana and operating a commercial vehicle without a valid license.

Juliette Road closure

What we don't know:

Officials have not released a damage estimate for the derailed train car or the cargo involved.

Heavy wreckage from a train derailment sits near the historic Whistle Stop Cafe in Juliette after driver Kheino Bennett was arrested for striking the train with his rig on May 6, 2026 (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office).

Train derailment investigation

What's next:

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says this is an ongoing investigation.