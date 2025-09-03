Troup County woman charged with murder after husband’s death

article

The Brief Dawendall White died weeks after Aug. 11 shooting in Troup County. His wife, Tracy Lynn White, now faces murder and related charges. She remains jailed in Alabama awaiting extradition to Georgia.



A Troup County woman has been charged with murder after her husband died weeks following a shooting at their Mountville home.

What we know:

Investigators with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said Tracy Lynn White was charged Sept. 2 with murder in connection to the death of her husband, 47-year-old Dawendall White. Deputies said Dawendall White died in the hospital, where he had been since the Aug. 11 shooting on Chipley Mountville Road.

Authorities said the case began when deputies responded to the couple’s home after a 911 call reported a man injured in a fall. When deputies arrived, they found Dawendall White unresponsive on the floor. Co-workers had gone to check on him after he failed to show up for work.

While the initial call came in as a fall, investigators later discovered an X-ray revealed Dawendall White had been shot in the head.

On Aug. 14, deputies in Lee County, Alabama, arrested Tracy Lynn White on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. She was also charged with aggravated stalking, stemming from a July arrest on aggravated assault/family violence allegations.

PREVIOUS: Troup County woman accused of shooting husband arrested in Alabama

What's next:

Following her husband’s death, investigators upgraded the charges to murder. White remains in custody in Alabama, awaiting extradition to Georgia.