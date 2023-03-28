Expand / Collapse search

Cell phone service restoration coming for Troup County, EMA says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Troup County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

"Troup County Emergency Management has been in continual communication with Verizon Wireless and although they could not provide a firm timeline of service restoration, they did confirm that they and a 3rd party contractor are hard at work to resolve

Expand

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Restoration is coming for cell phone users in parts of Troup County who have been experiencing poor reception since the storms hit.

Troup County Emergency Management announced ongoing communication with Verizon Wireless to rectify the issue.

EF-3 TORNADO TEARS THROUGH WEST POINT COMMUNITY: ‘IT’S JUST A MIRACLE NO ONE WAS KILLED’

Although a timeline of service has not yet been released, the phone and internet company confirmed they were hard at work with a third party contractor to resolve the issue as soon as possible.