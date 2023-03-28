Cell phone service restoration coming for Troup County, EMA says

article

Restoration is coming for cell phone users in parts of Troup County who have been experiencing poor reception since the storms hit.

Troup County Emergency Management announced ongoing communication with Verizon Wireless to rectify the issue.

EF-3 TORNADO TEARS THROUGH WEST POINT COMMUNITY: ‘IT’S JUST A MIRACLE NO ONE WAS KILLED’

Although a timeline of service has not yet been released, the phone and internet company confirmed they were hard at work with a third party contractor to resolve the issue as soon as possible.