Troup County man arrested for child exploitation

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The Brief A Troup County man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of children. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided the initial tip. Investigators charged Collins with two counts of possessing illegal material.



A 37-year-old LaGrange man was arrested Tuesday after investigators received a tip regarding the possession of child sexual assault material.

What we know:

Jeremy Collins was taken into custody without incident following an investigation by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Investigators assigned to the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force led the case.

Authorities charged Collins with two counts of sexual exploitation of children. The arrest followed a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received earlier this April regarding a resident having child sexual assault material.

What we don't know:

At this time, officials have not released details regarding the specific nature of the material found or if more charges are expected. A court date for Collins has not been announced, and it is unclear if he has retained an attorney.