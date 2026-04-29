Troup County man arrested for child exploitation
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A 37-year-old LaGrange man was arrested Tuesday after investigators received a tip regarding the possession of child sexual assault material.
What we know:
Jeremy Collins was taken into custody without incident following an investigation by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Investigators assigned to the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force led the case.
Authorities charged Collins with two counts of sexual exploitation of children. The arrest followed a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received earlier this April regarding a resident having child sexual assault material.
What we don't know:
At this time, officials have not released details regarding the specific nature of the material found or if more charges are expected. A court date for Collins has not been announced, and it is unclear if he has retained an attorney.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Troup County Sheriff's Office, who detailed the investigation and arrest in a press release.