Troup County deputy honored for saving elderly couple from burning truck

A Troup County sheriff's deputy received special recognition for risking her life to rescue an elderly couple trapped inside a burning vehicle.

On June 30, Deputy Carrla Querry responded to reports of a two-car accident after a series of storms in the area. She had no idea how bad things were going to get.

Arriving at the scene, Querry spotted one of the vehicles smoking and grabbed her fire extinguisher.

Then, someone pointed out there were two people trapped inside the flaming car.

"We've got to get them out," Querrry shouted before rushing into the danger and smashing out the windows of the burning vehicle. "You've got to get out, come on!"

She and other people on the scene were able to pull the two people trapped inside before the truck fully was engulfed in flames.

After the pair was safe, Querry moved her patrol car, revealing the enormity of the blaze. Three minutes later, the fire rescue team arrived and quickly got the flames under control.

People who saw the heroic rescue commended the inspiring way the Querry was able to physically and verbally encourage the crash victims to live.

"Were it not for the brave actions of Deputy Querry, we have no doubt this incident would have had a very different ending." the Troup County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Deputy Carrla Querry received special recognition for her life-saving actions. (Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Tuesday, the Troup County Commissioners honored Querry with a special proclamation for the way she put her life on the line. She was joined by family and friends to celebrate the special occasion.

Querry told FOX 5 that she had some help from someone above when she went to save the couple.

"The most important thing is: I asked God to help me, and He sure did," she said.