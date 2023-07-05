WATCH: Dramatic rescue by Troup County deputy caught on camera

A Troup County Sheriff's Office deputy is being credited with saving the lives of a man and woman who were trapped inside a burning vehicle during a storm on June 30.

WATCH FULL VIDEO OF RESCUE (WARNING: MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS)

The thunderstorm resulted in downed trees, power outages and crashes in the county.

Troup County Deputy Carlo Querry was the first officer on the scene of one crash that involved a burning vehicle. Querry grabbed her fire extinguisher to help contain the fire but then became aware of the trapped occupants. Querry, along with citizens at the scene, busted out the windows of the burning vehicle and safely removed the occupants.

The conditions of the rescued man and woman are unknown at this time.