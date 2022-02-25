Troup County deputies search for missing teen

article

The Troup County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in their search for a missing 15-year-old.

Shanna Moore was last seen at her home on February 23. Officials believe Moore is somewhere in Franklin, Georgia. She is possibly with a man who goes by the name "Dre"

Moore is described as a white female with brown and red hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Moore's whereabouts should call 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

