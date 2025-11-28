Trouble for 2 South Fulton mayoral candidates

article

The Brief South Fulton resident granted temporary protection order against mayoral candidate Dr. Mark Baker Separate ethics complaint accuses Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs of conflict-of-interest violations Both matters remain under review with hearings and investigations pending



A Fulton County judge on Thursday approved a temporary protection order filed by South Fulton resident Christopher McCreary against mayoral candidate Dr. Mark Baker.

TRO filed against candidate

What we know:

According to the petition, McCreary said he was attending an event when someone warned him that he was being followed. Moments later, a man approached him, tapped him on the arm and asked his name. The man identified himself as Dr. Mark Baker and said he was running for mayor of South Fulton.

PREVIOUS STORY: Meet Dr. Mark Baker, candidate for South Fulton mayor

McCreary told investigators that when he reached out to shake hands, Baker allegedly threatened to hit him in the face for comments McCreary had made about him on social media. McCreary has reportedly criticized Baker’s leadership online.

What's next:

A hearing on the temporary protection order is set for Dec. 15.

Ethics complaint against councilwoman

What we know:

Meanwhile, a South Fulton resident has filed an ethics complaint accusing Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs of violating the city charter by not properly disclosing campaign contributions and voting on matters involving people who may have donated to her campaign. The complaint, filed by resident Reshard Snellings, claims Gumbs ignored conflict-of-interest rules and acted in a way that undermines public trust.

What they're saying:

Snellings alleges that Gumbs submitted campaign disclosures that were incomplete or hard to read, making it unclear whether donors had business before the city. The complaint specifically cites zoning cases linked to developer Greg Boler, claiming Gumbs received contributions connected to him but still voted on those issues.

The city charter requires elected officials to abstain from votes where they have a direct or indirect financial interest and to disclose any potential conflicts openly. Snellings argues Gumbs did neither, even after the city attorney warned councilmembers about the risks of voting on matters involving donors.

The complaint asks the city to consider penalties ranging from reprimand to possible removal from office and suggests forwarding the matter to the state ethics commission. The South Fulton Ethics Board is reviewing the complaint.

Gumbs is also running for mayor of South Fulton.

The other side:

FOX 5 Atlanta is in the process of reaching out to both Dr. Baker and Gumbs for their statements. Check back for updates.