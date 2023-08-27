Tropical Storm Idalia expected to hit Florida as hurricane

Tropical Storm Idalia formed Sunday and is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico before making landfall over Florida's Gulf Coast this week, the National Hurricane Center said.

The system was previously known as Tropical Depression 10.

2:45 p.m. | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference about Tropical Storm Idalia on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, he declared a State of Emergency for 33 Florida counties "out of an abundance of caution" to allow the Florida Division of Emergency Management to begin staging resources and allow Floridians to begin preparing for a possible storm.

2 p.m. advisory | Tropical Storm Idalia is bringing heavy rains to parts of western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph as Idalia moves north at 2 mph.

Idalia is located about 80 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico as of Sunday afternoon, and is expected to move near the Yucatan Channel through Sunday night. The storm is forecast to speed up toward the north on Monday, which would put it near the Gulf of Mexico.

Idalia is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday, the NHC said.

2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center

Parts of Florida, including the west coast and panhandle, are expected to get 3 to 6 inches of rain, and up to 10 inches in other areas. Scattered flash and urban flooding is also possible by Tuesday and into Thursday.

11:15 am advisory | Tropical Depression Ten has strengthened to Tropical Storm Idalia, according to the NOAA Hurricane Hunters. Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 40 mph.

Here is the latest possible pathway.

Tropical Storm Idalia is located about 80 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and has sustained winds of 40 mph. It is moving east at 2 mph, the NHC said.

It is expected to become a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico and presents threats of life-threatening storm surge, flooding, heavy rainfall, and hurricane-force winds along Florida's Gulf and Panhandle as early as Tuesday.

The NHC is recommending that people have their hurricane plan in place.

Storm surge and hurricane watches may be issued for ports of Florida's Gulf Coast later Sunday, the NHC said.

8 a.m. advisory | Meteorologist Ian Cassette goes over the 8 a.m. advisory issued for Tropical Depression Ten, which is expected to become a tropical storm and an eventual hurricane.

7:57 a.m. | Tropical Depression 10 is nearing tropical storm intensity, the National Hurricane Center says. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be known as Tropical Storm Idalia.

7:30 a.m. | Tropical Depression 10 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Idalia on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

In its 4 a.m. advisory, the NHC said:

The tropical system was 30 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico

Has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph

Currently moving south at 5 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 1001 mb

"The depression is moving toward the south near 5 mph (7 km/h), and it is likely to meander near the Yucatan Channel through early Monday. A faster motion toward the north or north-northeast is expected later on Monday, bringing the system over the eastern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.

It is likely to become a tropical storm on Sunday, and then a category 1 hurricane by Tuesday, before possibly reaching Florida.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning

Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel

Pinar del Rio Cuba

A Tropical Storm Watch

Isle of Youth Cuba

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests in Florida should monitor the progress of this system.