Trooper injured in I-95 crash released from hospital

The Brief A Georgia trooper suffered head injuries after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95. The crash happened as the trooper attempted to intercept a vehicle he planned to stop for a violation. The incident remains under investigation with unanswered questions about the other driver and crash details.



A Georgia state trooper was released from the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering head injuries in a crash on Interstate 95 in Bryan County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

What we know:

Officials said the crash happened around 8 a.m. as the trooper was driving southbound near Exit 87. He was in the left lane monitoring a vehicle approaching from behind that he planned to stop for a traffic violation. When the vehicle suddenly took the exit, investigators said the trooper attempted to move across lanes to initiate the stop.

During that maneuver, the trooper crossed in front of a tractor-trailer and the two collided. The trooper was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Public Safety officials said the crash remains under investigation and a full review of what happened is underway.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what traffic violation the approaching vehicle was suspected of, whether that driver has been identified, or if any citations are expected.

It is also unclear how fast the vehicles were traveling, whether the tractor-trailer driver was injured, or if dash camera footage captured the crash.

Investigators have not released details about damage to either vehicle or how many lanes were affected during the response.