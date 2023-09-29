Mother of Tripp Halstead posts heartbreaking message on National Sons Day

article

Typically, the obscure "holidays" that mark the calendar are a fun way to celebrate some aspect of life, but some of those "National (this-or-that) Days" can be downright heartbreaking.

One such day was Thursday for the mother of Tripp Halstead.

It was National Sons Day on Sept. 28.

The reminder of what was lost got the better of Stacy Halstead.

"Some days I miss him so much I can’t breathe," the mother wrote on the Tripp Halstead Updates Facebook page. "Some day is today."

Along with the post were pictures of Tripp, who passed in March 2018 at the very young age of 7.

"The world as we knew it stopped on Oct 29, 2012," Stacy posted to the page back in 2017.

Friday marks 11 years since a tree branch outside his Winder daycare fell on a young Tripp Halstead, critically injuring him.

The metro Atlanta boy suffered severe brain injuries and spent months at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta following the accident.

Throughout his recovery after the tragic accident, Tripp’s family shared all the ups and downs of their journey through social media, garnering more than a million followers on Facebook.

When he passed away, Bill Halstead, Tripp’s father, took to Facebook recalling his favorite memory with his son:

"I’ll go first...Mine was of a night when Stacy and I were going out on a date and we had brought Tripp over to Mimi and Bobo’s house," he recalled. "We were getting ready to leave and as all women always force us guys to do, Stacy forced me against my will (j/k) to get a picture taken of us in front of the fireplace. As we’re standing there smiling all we both here is this faint voice say ‘cheese.’ We look down and there was Tripp photobombing us! I loved it, it was so funny and sweet, just like him!"

Later on Thursday, Stacy made a post on the Facebook page, thanking everyone for their sweet comments.

"I just had a moment but I’m much better now," she wrote. "This morning was tough waking up to all the National Son’s Day posts."

The Halsteads continued the page after Tripp’s passing to try to help unite others who might have gone through some sort of loss.

"We have widows and orphans but nothing for us. Just grief stricken parents who are never the same after a loss," she wrote.

Many responded to the post, commenting on how true it was. Some commenting that Stacy will always be his mother.