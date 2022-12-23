Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
6
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Clay County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Trio of burglars targeting designer sneaker store in Downtown Atlanta, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:59PM
Downtown
FOX 5 Atlanta

Video shows suspects in series of high-end sneaker burglaries, police say

The Atlanta Police Department released this video showing three people investigators call suspects in series of burglaries of a high-end sneaker store in Downtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Police have released surveillance video of three people investigators believe are responsible for series of burglaries in Downtown Atlanta.

It was recorded on Dec. 10 around 3:40 a.m. in front of the Hype 24/7 located at 138 Cone St. NW. The video shows a person dressed in all black getting out of a dark-colored Ford sedan with a garbage bag. They stop to try to pull on a piece of plywood covering a window, but move on. Two more people follow shortly after.

Police say the three people forced their way into the store, which specializes in designer sneakers and apparel. The crew made off with several pairs of shoes and clothing items, police say.

Investigators believe the trio is responsible for similar burglaries at the same location on Dec. 4 and Dec. 16.

(Atlanta Police Department)

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 404-577-TIPS (8477).