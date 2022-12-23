Trio of burglars targeting designer sneaker store in Downtown Atlanta, police say

Police have released surveillance video of three people investigators believe are responsible for series of burglaries in Downtown Atlanta.

It was recorded on Dec. 10 around 3:40 a.m. in front of the Hype 24/7 located at 138 Cone St. NW. The video shows a person dressed in all black getting out of a dark-colored Ford sedan with a garbage bag. They stop to try to pull on a piece of plywood covering a window, but move on. Two more people follow shortly after.

Police say the three people forced their way into the store, which specializes in designer sneakers and apparel. The crew made off with several pairs of shoes and clothing items, police say.

Investigators believe the trio is responsible for similar burglaries at the same location on Dec. 4 and Dec. 16.

(Atlanta Police Department)

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 404-577-TIPS (8477).