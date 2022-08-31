Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run

article

Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run.

The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30.

Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and aggravated battery in Louisiana since 2017.

Ananias Barney, 66, was wanted for child molestation offenses had been on the run since 2008.

Jarvis McCrae, 35, was wanted for aggravated assault and weapons charges.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Ronald Guy, 50, wanted for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery.

Several other people were arrested on outstanding warrants for non-violent crimes.

Police say each of the persons of interest were taken into custody without incident.