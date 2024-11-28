Trial of man accused of killing nightclub security guard in Downtown Atlanta set to begin next week

The Brief Damon Wilson is accused of killing Ty Ross. Ross was a security guard at Encore Hookah Lounge, where the shooting took place. The trial has faced multiple delays, and earlier this year, a plea deal offered to Wilson fell apart. The trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m.



The long-awaited trial of the man accused of killing a nightclub security guard in 2021 is set to move forward on Monday, barring any further delays.

Damon Wilson is accused of killing 29-year-old Ty Ross on Luckie Street in downtown Atlanta nearly three years ago, outside the club where Ross was working as a security guard.

Ty Ross’ fiancée, Aaliyah Strong, has been waiting for this moment since February 2, 2021, the day of the incident at Encore Hookah Lounge on Luckie Street.

RELATED: Mom of murder victim pleads for justice 3 years after Encore nightclub shooting

Damon Wilson (Atlanta Police Department)

The Encore Hookah Lounge became a focal point for Strong, who successfully lobbied the city to shut it down following several violent incidents at the venue.

But she emphasized her broader goal of raising awareness about nightlife security.

"It never was about Encore," Strong said. "But I did want to bring attention to security around nightlife, just security in Atlanta as a whole."

The trial has faced multiple delays, and earlier this year, a plea deal offered to Wilson fell apart.

Strong is eager for the case to move forward.

"We’ve had countless delays in this case," she said. "I'm just ready to see it through. To get to the finish line."

In the years since Ross’ death, Strong has channeled her grief into action, founding A Tyme to Thrive Beyond Grief, a nonprofit providing resources and support for survivors of gun violence and victims’ families. The organization has already aided more than 650 people across metro Atlanta, donating $40,000 in direct aid, she said.

"Ty is still here," Strong said. "I think his energy and spirit through all of this has kept me on this journey."

Despite her strength, Strong acknowledges the emotional toll the trial will take.

"It's going to be triggering," she said. "I will get a chance to finally see the video, and a lot of things I probably am not prepared for just yet."

Wilson faces charges that include felony murder and aggravated assault. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Strong is determined to face whatever the outcome may be with courage.

"I'm going to walk in with my head held high, whatever the outcome is," she said. "And know that I did everything I could to see this all the way through."

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday at 9:30 a.m., although Wilson's lawyers filed another motion earlier this week seeking another 30-60 day delay.