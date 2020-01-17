Tri-state water battle headed to Supreme Court

The legal battle between Georgia and Florida over how to share a key water resource is headed to the supreme court.

Florida officials say the current agreement puts their state at a disadvantage.

But a federal judge recently ruled in Georgia’s favor.

The Apalachicola basin consists of 3 rivers that flow through Georgia, Alabama and into Florida.

Florida officials say they aren't getting their fair share of water and want to put a cap on Georgia’s usage.

Experts say the basin supplies 70 percent of the Atlanta metro water supply.

She says Georgia aims to conserve water by charging customers more for water usage, but Florida officials are not budging.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says they will uphold their commitment to protecting the Apalachicola Bay.