Man who fell onto tracks killed by MARTA train in Midtown, officials say

Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a MARTA train Tuesday morning in Midtown Atlanta.

Officials say at around 7:40 a.m., the man fell off the platform the southbound trackway onto the 10th Street station at Midtown.

Investigators have not identified the victim. Crews are now working to recover the victim's body, which is stuck under the train.

The incident caused service at the Midtown station to shut down. MARTA officials say northbound service has terminated at Civic Center and southbound service ends at Lindbergh Center.

Bus transportation is being provided for all customers from the Civic Center to the Lindbergh Center rail stations.

Due to the service disruption, MARTA is offering and $15 Uber credit through MARTAConnect, which riders can receive here: https://r.uber.com/rTut5vSfmcP

