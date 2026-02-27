Expand / Collapse search

Operations return to normal after trespasser at Lenox MARTA station

Updated  February 27, 2026 10:10am EST
MARTA
FOX 5 Atlanta
MARTA Lenox Station police presence

The Brief

    • MARTA suspended rail service at Lenox Station Friday morning after a trespasser was discovered on the roof of the facility.
    • A heavy police presence had been reported at the station while authorities work to resolve the situation.
    • The trespasser was apprehended and rail service was restored around 10 a.m. 

ATLANTA - Rail service has been restored at the Lenox MARTA Station following reports of a trespasser, according to transit officials.

What we know:

MARTA originally told FOX 5 that service was stopped after the trespasser was reported on the roof of the building.

FOX 5’s Billy Heath was at the scene and reported a heavy police presence in the area, as wel as fire and EMS personnel. MARTA confirms its police department and safety officers are on scene. 

Trespasser causes issues at MARTA station

Train service was restored around 10 a.m., according to MARTA, after the trespasser was arrested. 

What we don't know:

The name of the trespasser and what they did on the roof is unknown. It's unclear what, if any, charges they will face. 

The Source: Information in this article came from a MARTA spokesperson responding to questions by FOX 5 Atlanta. 

