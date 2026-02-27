Operations return to normal after trespasser at Lenox MARTA station
MARTA Lenox Station police presence
ATLANTA - Rail service has been restored at the Lenox MARTA Station following reports of a trespasser, according to transit officials.
What we know:
MARTA originally told FOX 5 that service was stopped after the trespasser was reported on the roof of the building.
FOX 5’s Billy Heath was at the scene and reported a heavy police presence in the area, as wel as fire and EMS personnel. MARTA confirms its police department and safety officers are on scene.
Trespasser causes issues at MARTA station
Train service was restored around 10 a.m., according to MARTA, after the trespasser was arrested.
What we don't know:
The name of the trespasser and what they did on the roof is unknown. It's unclear what, if any, charges they will face.
The Source: Information in this article came from a MARTA spokesperson responding to questions by FOX 5 Atlanta.