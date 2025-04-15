Tree topples onto Atlanta home, six rescued

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Six people were pulled from a home along Peyton Wood Trail in southwest Atlanta on April 15, 2025. (FOX 5)

Six people were rescued from a southwest Atlanta home after a tree fell on top of it.

It happened along Peyton Woods Trail early Tuesday evening.

What we know:

First responders got the call shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of Peyton Woods Trail SW.

Six people were trapped inside a home after a part of a tree fell on top of a split-level home.

One of those inside needed to be taken to the hospital for evaluation.

What we don't know:

The extent of the damage to the home was not immediately known.

The current condition of those inside the home has not been released.