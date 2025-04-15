Expand / Collapse search

Tree topples onto Atlanta home, six rescued

Published  April 15, 2025 9:07pm EDT
SW Atlanta
Six people were pulled from a home along Peyton Wood Trail in southwest Atlanta on April 15, 2025. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Six people were rescued from a southwest Atlanta home after a tree fell on top of it. 

It happened along Peyton Woods Trail early Tuesday evening. 

What we know:

First responders got the call shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of Peyton Woods Trail SW. 

Six people were trapped inside a home after a part of a tree fell on top of a split-level home. 

One of those inside needed to be taken to the hospital for evaluation. 

What we don't know:

The extent of the damage to the home was not immediately known. 

The current condition of those inside the home has not been released.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Fire Rescue provided the details for this article.

