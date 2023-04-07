The Masters: Downed trees suspend play at Augusta National for Friday

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A general view of fallen trees on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Play has been suspended for the day at Augusta National during the second round of The Masters due to weather on Friday.

Three large pine trees fell on the course near the 17th hole, apparently due to high winds. No one was injured.

It wasn’t raining when the horn sounded, but the threat of lightning and stormy weather brought play to a halt at 4:22. Many fans remained seated after the horn sounded.

Brooks Koepka is the clubhouse leader at 12-under par, four shots ahead of U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett. Among those still on the course was Jon Rahm at 9 under through nine holes. Tiger Woods was hovering around the cut line through 11 holes.

Storms have been looming over Augusta National since Thursday. It will not be any better on Saturday, with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs in the mid-50s.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says the rain chance decreases to 60% on Sunday. It should be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 60s.

Augusta National will open its gates again at 7 a.m. on Saturday with play expected to resume an hour later.

It’s the first time since the November 2020 Masters the second round was not completed until Saturday morning. That was due to a three-hour delay earlier in the tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.