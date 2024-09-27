Expand / Collapse search
Tree crashes into off-duty deputy's car on Rockdale County highway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 27, 2024 9:07am EDT
Rockdale County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Tree falls on off-duty deputy's vehicle

An off-duty Clayton County deputy has been taken to the hospital after a tree came down on his vehicle as he was heading home from work.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County deputy has been taken to the hospital after a tree fell on his vehicle on Friday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that Deputy Soumah was heading home from a shift when the tree came down on Highway 138 in Rockdale County.

Thankfully, the Clayton County Sheriff's Department told FOX 5's Dana Fowle that the timing was just right so that the deputy was not crushed by the falling trunk. 

The deputy was sent to the hospital for observation. He suffered only minor is expected to be fine, officials said.

"We are relieved that Officer Soumah is doing well and extend our gratitude for his dedicated service to the citizens of Clayton County," the agency said in a statement.

The tree blocked part of the highway for hours as crews worked at the scene. 