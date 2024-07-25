Tree crashes into 7-year-old boy's bedroom in SW Atlanta

One family was shocked when the severe storms caused a tree to crash through the roof of their southwest Atlanta home overnight.

The scary situation happened overnight at a home on Harris Manor Drive.

Demetrius McCreary told FOX 5 that he was at home in the shower with his son sleeping in the bedroom when he heard a loud noise seemingly out of nowhere.

"I didn't know what was going on. I thought the dogs were just wrestling outside or something until the whole house started shaking," McCreary said. "And then I opened my bathroom door and literally, from here all the way across, the roof had fallen in."

Image 1 of 3 ▼

He rushed into the bedroom to rescue his 7-year-old son.

"I was scared, I didn't know where my son was since he was in the debris," McCreary said.

Thankfully, his son Xander got out with just a few scratches.

"I hear a loud boom. Then I feel a couple of things fall on me. Then I just do this to my head so nothing really hit me," Xander McCreary told FOX 5 while showing how he curled up and protected the back of his head with his hands.

The aftermath left splinters of wood, insulation and drywall covering the floor and Xander's bed.

McCreary is now hoping that his renter's insurance will help with the damage and is trying to figure out what he and his son can do until the home is repaired.