Travis Kelce, Andy Reid respond to outburst on Super Bowl sideline

River Flood Warning
from MON 7:36 PM EST until THU 6:05 AM EST, Meriwether County
17
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:41 AM EST until WED 12:00 PM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:30 PM EST until FRI 5:10 AM EST, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:15 PM EST until WED 11:30 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:20 PM EST until MON 8:58 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:44 PM EST until WED 10:00 PM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 10:47 AM EST until MON 1:30 PM EST, Dougherty County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:34 PM EST until TUE 7:55 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Coweta County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Spalding County, Upson County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:36 PM EST until TUE 7:52 PM EST, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 2:30 PM EST, Clay County, Dougherty County
Flood Advisory
from MON 10:44 AM EST until MON 2:45 PM EST, Irwin County
Flood Watch
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County

Travis Kelce, Andy Reid respond to outburst on Super Bowl sideline

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Super Bowl
Fox TV Stations
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts at Head coach Andy Reid in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) article

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts at Head coach Andy Reid in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - Despite the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl 2024 in overtime, it wasn't necessarily looking that way in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers.

During the second quarter of the game on Sunday in Las Vegas, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce bumped head coach Andy Reid on the sideline, knocking the 65-year-old a few steps back. 

"You guys saw that?" Kelce said after the Chiefs’ 25-22 victory. "I’m going to keep it between us unless my mic’d up tells the world. I was just telling him how much I loved him."

The Chiefs' offense had stalled at the beginning of the game, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes found wide receiver Mecole Hardman 52 yards down the field to spark the team by getting right into the red zone. 

But on the next play, with Kelce not in the game, Pacheco fumbled and the 49ers recovered. 

Kelce then ran over to Reid and screamed at him after the fumble.

Reid said Kelce just wanted to be on the field. 

"There’s nobody I get better than I get him," Reid said. "He’s a competitive kid. He loves to play. He makes me feel young. But my balance is terrible."

It was the second sideline incident involving Kelce and Reid this season. During a game against the Raiders on Christmas Day, an angry Kelce spiked his helmet on the sideline, and when a staff member tried to hand it back to the tight end so that he could take the field, Reid grabbed the helmet and refused to give it back.

Kelce finished with nine receptions for 93 yards, including a crucial catch in overtime, to help the Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl. One play after Kelce’s reception put the Chiefs on the 3-yard line, Mahomes found Hardman alone in the end zone for the winning TD.

With pop star Taylor Swift watching from a suite, the Chiefs captured their third title in five years – a run that puts them among the league's greatest franchises. 

"Well, you know the goal has always been to get three," Kelce screamed on stage after sharing a kiss with Swift. "But we couldn’t get here without getting that two, and having that target on our back all year. ... How about that. We get a chance to do it three times in a row."

Mahomes and Reid are now halfway to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, who won six championships in 20 years together with the New England Patriots and were the most recent team to go back-to-back following the 2003-04 seasons.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.