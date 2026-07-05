Travelers pack Atlanta airport after Fourth of July holiday

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The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is handling hundreds of thousands of travelers after the Fourth of July. Security wait times reached about 30 minutes at the main checkpoint around lunch on Sunday. Soccer fans are streaming into the city for the upcoming World Cup match on Tuesday.



Hundreds of thousands of travelers packed Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday as holiday crowds bumped into sports fans arriving for a high-profile soccer match.

Airport officials identified Sunday as the second-busiest travel day of the holiday period.

What we know:

Security lines stretched to roughly 30 minutes at the main checkpoint during the middle of the day on Sunday.

Airport employees actively guided crowds toward the quickest security lanes to keep people moving.

Some departing passengers noted they visited the city to run in the Peachtree Road Race.

Officials estimated that more than 358,000 travelers will move through the airport on Sunday alone.

By the numbers:

Officials projected that more than 4 million passengers will travel to, from or through the Atlanta airport during the full holiday period.

Travelers caught by security without an acceptable REAL ID must use an identity verification process that incurs a $45 fee.

Dig deeper:

While vacationers packed flights out of town, international soccer fans began landing in Georgia.

Supporters arrived ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup match between Argentina and Egypt.

The tournament elimination game is scheduled for Tuesday at Atlanta Stadium.