Transformer explosions cause power outages in Cobb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Transformer explosions in Cobb County

Several thousand Cobb County residents were left without power after a fire and series of explosions at a local power substation.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Thousands of Cobb County residents were left without power after a fire and series of explosions at a local power substation overnight. 

The fire happened at a Cobb Electric Membership Corporation substation off County Services Parkway near Valor Drive just after midnight on Thursday.

Firefighters responded and extinguished the flames, but the blaze caused damage that turned into thousands of power outages in the area.

FOX 5 viewers saw large plumes of smoke and flames shooting out of transformers that caused bright flashes to fill the sky.

Image 1 of 2

Courtesy of Brian Kitchens

Neighbors described hearing a loud boom before the power went out.

"It literally looked like it was daylight. I got so scared," Halley Romero said.

First responders closed a portion of the parkway until the fire was under control.

Cobb Electric Membership Corporation reported as many as 6,000 outages when the transformers exploded. Most of the outages have since been restored.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire or explosions.

Officials are looking into what caused the fire.