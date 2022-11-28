Clayton County woman accused of stabbing husband to death during fight, police say

article

A Clayton County woman is in custody accused of stabbing her husband to death in a domestic dispute Sunday night.

According to the police, officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road to investigate reports of a person stabbed.

Arriving at the scene, officers found 42-year-old Tameka Scrivens performing CPR on her husband, 50-year-old Michael James.

Police say that they learned that Scrivens stabbed her husband during a physical fight between the couple.

Medics rushed James to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

After his death, officers charged Scrivens with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

It is not known if Scrivens will receive bail.