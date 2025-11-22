Train hits car near Marietta Square, blocking part of Waverly Way

Part of Waverly Way near the Marietta Square is blocked after a train hit a car Saturday evening, according to the Marietta Police Department.

What we know:

Marietta police said the car pulled onto the track as the safety arms started to lower. The driver stopped on the tracks, and bystanders started yelling for the car to move. Police said the driver pulled forward just in time to where only the back of her car was damaged.

No one was injured, but police said a train inspector must arrive before the train can move.

What you can do:

In the meantime, officials are urging people not to cross the tracks on foot due to safety concerns.