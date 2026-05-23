Train collision with car-carrying truck closes McDonough intersection
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - An intersection in McDonough is expected to be shut down for several hours after a train collided with a truck transporting vehicles on Saturday night.
What we know:
According to an alert from city officials published at 9:02 PM on May 23, 2026, the accident occurred at the intersection of Well Road and Racetrack Road.
The incident involved a train and a commercial truck carrying multiple cars. Due to the collision and subsequent response, the city says the intersection will remain blocked for several hours.
What we don't know:
Information regarding potential injuries, the cause of the crash, or the extent of the damage to the train and vehicles has not yet been released.
The Source: The information in this story was obtained directly from an official traffic and public safety alert issued on May 23, 2026, by the City of McDonough.