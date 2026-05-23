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Train collision with car-carrying truck closes McDonough intersection

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 23, 2026 9:59 PM EDT
McDonough
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • Well Road at Racetrack Road is closed in both directions following a collision between a train and a car-carrying truck.
    • The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.
    • Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - An intersection in McDonough is expected to be shut down for several hours after a train collided with a truck transporting vehicles on Saturday night.

What we know:

According to an alert from city officials published at 9:02 PM on May 23, 2026, the accident occurred at the intersection of Well Road and Racetrack Road.

The incident involved a train and a commercial truck carrying multiple cars. Due to the collision and subsequent response, the city says the intersection will remain blocked for several hours.

What we don't know:

Information regarding potential injuries, the cause of the crash, or the extent of the damage to the train and vehicles has not yet been released.

The Source: The information in this story was obtained directly from an official traffic and public safety alert issued on May 23, 2026, by the City of McDonough.

McDonoughCrime and Public SafetyNews