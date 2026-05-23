Train collision with car-carrying truck closes McDonough intersection

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The Brief Well Road at Racetrack Road is closed in both directions following a collision between a train and a car-carrying truck. The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.



An intersection in McDonough is expected to be shut down for several hours after a train collided with a truck transporting vehicles on Saturday night.

What we know:

According to an alert from city officials published at 9:02 PM on May 23, 2026, the accident occurred at the intersection of Well Road and Racetrack Road.

The incident involved a train and a commercial truck carrying multiple cars. Due to the collision and subsequent response, the city says the intersection will remain blocked for several hours.

What we don't know:

Information regarding potential injuries, the cause of the crash, or the extent of the damage to the train and vehicles has not yet been released.