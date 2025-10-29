Train collides with Amazon truck in Union City

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A train and Amazon truck collided in Union City on Wednesday. (FOX 5)

The Brief Union City police were on scene at the crash at Roosevelt Highway and Goodson Road. The truck didn't appear to be transporting packages. A FOX 5 crew on the scene spoke with Tom Lee who works for Mask Rolloff Dumpster and Container Service. He was called to help clean up the crash.



A train and Amazon truck collided Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Union City police were on scene at the crash at Roosevelt Highway and Goodson Road.

The truck didn't appear to be transporting packages. After the crash, several dividers with the Amazon logo were seen laying around the area.

What they're saying:

A FOX 5 crew on the scene spoke with Tom Lee who works for Mask Rolloff Dumpster and Container Service. He was called to help clean up the crash.

He said officials told him nobody was injured in the crash.

Lee said he expects the crash to be cleaned up by lunchtime.

What's next:

FOX 5 has reached out to multiple officials for information on what happened.