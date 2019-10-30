Expand / Collapse search

Trail cameras show assortment of Florida wildlife in their natural habitat

Published 
FOX 13 News

Trail cameras captures Florida’s wild

Unbeknownst to the animals residing at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Naples, there are trail cameras monitoring their every move.

NAPLES, Fla. - One camera captured over a dozen species living at a Florida sanctuary.

Unbeknownst to the animals residing at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Naples, there are trail cameras monitoring their every move. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission made a special agreement with the sanctuary to place their cameras on the property.

Between March and September, those cameras captured a wide array of activity from many of Florida’s wild residents. The state agency shared a compilation of those clips.

The species appeared in the following order: Florida panther, limpkin, wild hogs, American alligator, coyote, bobcat, great blue heron, river otters, raccoon, wood stork, Florida panther, opossum, white-tailed deer, wild turkey, Florida black bear.

LINK: Learn more about Florida's species on FWC's website