Traffic stop leads to drug and gun seizure in Canton

The Brief A Canton officer’s traffic stop on I-575 uncovered drugs, guns, and arrest of driver Angel Acevedo. Police found marijuana, THC wax, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms with extra magazines in Acevedo’s car. Investigators say the driver admitted speeding but gave a suspicious explanation for his trip to Kentucky.



What started as a routine traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 575 ended with drugs and guns off the streets, according to Canton police.

What we know:

Officers say the arrest happened after a driver caught their attention for multiple traffic violations, including weaving in and out of lanes at a high speed.

"Not only do we patrol neighborhoods but we also patrol the interstates," said Sgt. Mary Reynolds with Canton Police.

Investigators say the driver, later identified as Angel Acevedo, pulled off the interstate into an abandoned car lot on Hickory Flat Road. When the officer approached, Acevedo admitted right away that he was speeding.

"The first thing that came out of his mouth was, ‘I know I was speeding,’" Reynolds said.

Acevedo reportedly told the officer he was driving to Kentucky to see his pregnant girlfriend. But the officer became suspicious after realizing he was heading in the wrong direction, and noticing a strong smell coming from the vehicle.

"There was an odor of marijuana and the officer saw the bong that was in the middle console," Reynolds said.

A search of the car uncovered mason jars filled with marijuana, suspected THC wax, digital scales, plastic baggies, and two guns with extra magazines. Acevedo was arrested and booked into jail.

"With the observing officer seeing someone commit traffic violations and it developing into something else and discovering there’s drugs and guns and being able to take that off the road in our community, that’s very crucial," Reynolds said.

What they're saying:

Canton Police Chief Marty Ferrell praised the officer’s work, saying, "We take pride in our officers who work diligently to ensure those who bring harm to our community are held accountable."

What we don't know:

Police have not said how much marijuana or THC wax was recovered, whether the guns were legally owned, or if additional charges are expected.

It’s also unclear where Acevedo was coming from before the stop or if investigators believe he may have been transporting drugs across state lines.