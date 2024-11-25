Traffic stop leads to drug bust in NW Atlanta, police say

article

A traffic stop over tinted windows in northwest Atlanta ended with two men facing several charges.

Officials say the car was pulled over on Nov. 16 around 1700 Defoor Avenue for its heavy window tint.

When the officer went to talk to the driver and passenger, officials said he could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

After the two men were detained, a search of the vehicle revealed over 3 pounds of marijuana, 17 digital scales, two guns, and more than $2,500, police said.

"It's a lot," the officer can be heard saying on the bodycam footage.

See the body camera footage here. Warning: explicit language.

The suspects, identified as Eric Bell and Nicholas Thompson, are both now charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Thompson was also charged with a window tint violation.