Traffic stop leads Cherokee deputies to Acworth drug raid, 4 arrests

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The Brief Four people face drug trafficking and possession charges following an investigation by the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad into an Acworth home. Deputies seized cocaine, MDMA, marijuana, prescription drugs and a pill press during a traffic stop and home search. All four suspects remain in custody, with bonds set up to $13,500.



Cherokee County drug investigators arrested four people after uncovering a drug trafficking operation at an Acworth home, officials said.

What we know:

The Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad received information in July about suspected cocaine trafficking at a home on Valley Farm Lane in Acworth.

Investigators then launched an independent probe into the reported activity.

Deputies stopped a vehicle shortly after it left the Valley Farm Lane home on Oct. 1. Inside the car, deputies found cocaine, prescription medication and other dangerous drugs.

Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant at the home following the traffic stop. During the search, officers seized cocaine, MDMA and marijuana or THC products.

Deputies also located a pill press, which is commonly used to make counterfeit pills, along with other drug paraphernalia.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Marisa Mouton (Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

By the numbers:

Carson Zinger, 40, of Acworth, was arrested on charges including possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of schedule II hydrocodone, possession of dangerous drugs, possession with intent to distribute MDMA and possession of a pill press. His bond was set at $13,500.

Marisa Mouton, 39, of Austell, faces charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute MDMA and possession of a pill press. Her bond was set at $9,750.

Eric Sanders, 39, of Woodstock, was charged with possession of schedule II cocaine and possession with intent to distribute MDMA, with bond set at $9,750.

Jeremy Nance, 39, of Acworth, was charged with possession of controlled substance THC and possession with intent to distribute MDMA, with bond set at $9,750.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether additional suspects or charges will be involved in the ongoing case.

Court dates for the four suspects have not yet been released by officials.