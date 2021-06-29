Trae Young declared out for Game 4 with bone bruise

The Atlanta Hawks confirmed point guard Trae Young is out for Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals with a bone bruise.

Young left in the third quarter after colliding with a referee during Sunday night's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Atlanta. He returned in the fourth quarter but scored just three of his 35 points.

An MRI on Monday revealed Young has a bone bruise on his right foot.

Milwaukee leads the series 2-1 after taking Game 3, 113-102.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

