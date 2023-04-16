Tractor-trailer fire shuts down all lanes on I-20 eastbound

article

All lanes of traffic near the I-20 Eastbound exit to Turner Hill Road have been shut down due to a tractor-trailer that caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Officials are currently working on removing the tractor-trailer and reopening the flow of traffic.

They anticipate that the job should be done by 5:30 p.m.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.