Georgia woman charged with exploiting 6-month-old infant

article

The Brief A 20-year-old woman faces multiple felony charges for the sexual exploitation of a 6-month-old infant. Investigators arrested Rachel Bloom Monday after receiving a cybertip from a national missing children’s center. The child was safely removed from the home where deputies also found accessible marijuana.



A 20-year-old Georgia woman has been arrested on charges of sexually exploiting a six-month-old infant.

What we know:

Rachel Bloom was taken into custody Monday and charged with sexual exploitation of children, child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, and cruelty to children.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began after a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities determined the victim's age and location before executing a search warrant at the residence.

Investigators state that Bloom admitted to her involvement in the exploitation and the distribution of illicit material.

During the search, deputies also found marijuana that was easily accessible to the infant. Consequently, the child’s grandmother, Casey Bloom, was also taken into custody on drug-related charges.

Deputies say the child was safely removed from the home.

What we don't know:

As of Tuesday, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has not released information regarding bond for either woman or whether they have retained legal representation.

Investigators also did not specify the nature of the "illicit material" Bloom allegedly distributed.

It was not known if anyone else lived in the home.