Rabun Gap man arrested for child molestation, rape

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The Brief Skyler Nathaniel Akins of Rabun Gap faces multiple child molestation and rape charges. Rabun County investigators say the alleged abuse spanned nearly two years starting in 2025. The 28-year-old suspect is currently being held in jail without bond.



A North Georgia man was arrested on allegations of child sexual abuse spanning nearly two years.

What we know:

Skyler Nathaniel Akins, 28, of Rabun Gap, was booked into the Rabun County Jail on charges of sexual battery, rape, three counts of child molestation, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault, and three counts of cruelty to animals.

According to the Rabun County Sheriff's Office, the abuse occurred on multiple occasions starting in 2025. Akins was arrested last Wednesday.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office says it will not be releasing further information because the case involves the abuse of a child.

It is unclear if he has retained legal counsel or when his next court appearance will be.

What's next:

Akins remained in the Rabun County Jail without bond as of Tuesday afternoon.