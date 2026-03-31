Pregnant dog shot in Meriwether County; shelter issues plea

The Brief Meriwether County Animal Services is pleading with residents to stop shooting dogs after two animals arrived at the shelter recently with gunshot wounds. One of the recently targeted dogs was pregnant, while another required a leg amputation due to the severity of its injuries. Officials remind the public that shooting dogs without cause is illegal and urge residents to contact animal services for restraint law issues.



The Meriwether County Animal Services issued an urgent plea Monday after a pregnant dog and another canine were brought to the shelter with gunshot wounds.

What we know:

Authorities stated the injured dogs were recovered from the Primrose Road area.

This follows a troubling trend from last year, when three dogs were brought in from the neighboring John Trammel Road with bullet wounds.

The types of ammunition used in these attacks vary. The shelter reported that some dogs were hit with bird shot, while others were struck by large-caliber bullets.

"We understand that there are people who are afraid of dogs, but shooting sweet dogs, like the ones that have come in here in the last couple of weeks, is ridiculous," the shelter said in a statement on social media.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether officials are looking for the suspects responsible for the shootings.

What you can do:

If you encounter an animal-related issue or find a dog wandering on your property, you are encouraged to call Meriwether County Animal Services.

The agency enforces the county’s restraint law, which dictates an animal’s movement.

Residents are reminded that shooting a dog for no reason is a crime.