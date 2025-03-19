Towns County volunteer firefighter arrested for fraud, forgery, GBI says

article

The Brief Firefighter Arrested: Jerry Wayne Canterbury, 55, was charged with fraud and computer forgery in a GBI investigation. Pension Fund Fraud: Authorities say Canterbury falsified documents related to the Firefighter Pension Fund. Ongoing Case: The investigation continues, and the case will be handed over to the Enotah Circuit District Attorney’s Office.



A Towns County volunteer firefighter was arrested on fraud charges following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

What we know:

Authorities arrested 55-year-old Jerry Wayne Canterbury of Hiawassee on March 17, charging him with two counts of Misdemeanor False Statements or Falsified Records and one count of Felony Computer Forgery.

The investigation began on December 12, 2024, after the GBI was called to look into a theft case involving Canterbury. During the probe, investigators found evidence that he had falsified documents related to the Firefighter Pension Fund and engaged in computer forgery.

Canterbury was booked into the Towns County Sheriff’s Office, and the case remains active. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the GBI Tipline at 800-597-8477 or submit tips online at gbi.georgia.gov.

What's next:

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Enotah Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.