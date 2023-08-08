Towns County jail guard arrested for smuggling cell phone to inmate

article

A jail guard in Towns County has been arrested for smuggling a phone into an inmate.

Erin Ashley Brown, 36 of Young Harris, was charged with violation of oath by a public officer and obtain, procure, or give inmate prohibited items without authorization.

The Towns County Detention Center was placed on lockdown on Monday after the sheriff’s office received a tip about the phone. Deputies say they found the phone after a search of the cells which eventually led them to Brown.

Brown was booked into the same facility she was once entrusted to guard. She is being held without bond.