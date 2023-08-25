Tour bus fire snarls traffic along I-285 WB
Image 1 of 8
▼
A tour bus caught fire along I-285 WB near Ashford-Dunwoody Road on Aug. 25, 2023. (FOX 5)
DUNWOODY, Ga. - A tour bus caught fire along the north side of The Perimeter on Friday snarling rush-hour traffic.
Video shows the outer loop of Interstate 285 at the Ashford Dunwoody Road exit blocked by the bus and emergency responders.
Traffic along I-285 all the way to Spaghetti Junction was completely clogged with traffic.
No word on what sparked the fire or if there were any injures.
FOX 5 crews are working to gather more.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.