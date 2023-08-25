Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Breaking News

Tour bus fire snarls traffic along I-285 WB

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:24PM
Dunwoody
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 8

A tour bus caught fire along I-285 WB near Ashford-Dunwoody Road on Aug. 25, 2023. (FOX 5)

DUNWOODY, Ga. - A tour bus caught fire along the north side of The Perimeter on Friday snarling rush-hour traffic.

Video shows the outer loop of Interstate 285 at the Ashford Dunwoody Road exit blocked by the bus and emergency responders.

Traffic along I-285 all the way to Spaghetti Junction was completely clogged with traffic.

No word on what sparked the fire or if there were any injures.

FOX 5 crews are working to gather more.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.