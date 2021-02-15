Expand / Collapse search
Tornado tears through south Georgia town

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
A tornado tore through Early County, Georgia on Fed. 15, 2021. (FOX)

DEMASCUS, Ga. - Officials with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee are expected to be out in Damascus, Georgia early Tuesday morning to determine the intensity of a tornado that tore through Early County on Monday afternoon.

Radar indicated a tornado touched down around 4:30 p.m. A doublewide trailer and single-family home were both damaged, according to emergency managers.

The tornado happened as a cold front pushed its way through Georgia. That same front caused unprecedented winter weather to most of the country including more than half of the Gulf Coast.

A tornado tore through Early County, Georgia on Fed. 15, 2021. (FOX)

In Georgia, it spawned some severe weather in south Georgia causing trees to be uprooted and damage to some properties.

A tornado tore through Early County, Georgia on Fed. 15, 2021. (FOX)

Officials said at least one person was injured in the storm.

