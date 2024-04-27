Nearly 100 tornado warnings were issued in the US on Friday

Nearly 100 tornado warnings were issued on Friday, making it the most active tornado day of 2024.

The tornadoes wreaked havoc in the Midwest, with multiple tornadoes being reported in Nebraska and Iowa .

The National Weather Service office in Omaha issued 48 of those tornado warnings, the most they have ever issued in a single day, FOX Weather reported.

Some injuries have been reported, but there were no immediate reports that anyone was killed in the storms.

RELATED: Watch: Tornado crosses Iowa interstate on live TV

Several buildings and homes were destroyed:

An industrial building collapsed in Nebraska’s Lancaster County with 70 people inside. Three people were hurt and several more were trapped before being rescued.

Officials said 40 to 50 homes in the town of Minden, Iowa, were destroyed.

Officials in Nebraska said hundreds of houses sustained damage in Omaha.

Officials had reports of a tipped over train near Waverly, Nebraska.

RELATED: Watch: Massive tornado crosses Nebraska interstate, residents told to seek shelter

More storms Saturday

Severe weather outlook for Saturday.(FOX Weather)

Another widespread and life-threatening tornado outbreak is likely across the Southern Plains on Saturday.

Some 55 million people are under threat of severe weather.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press and FOX Weather contributed.