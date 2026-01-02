DeKalb firefighters battle massive blaze at abandoned Lithonia home

Image 1 of 18 ▼ DeKalb County firefighters extinguish a fire at an abandoned home behind the Chou Lee Plaza off Panola Road in Lithonia, Ga., on Jan. 2, 2026. (FOX 5)

Dozens of DeKalb County firefighters extinguished a heavy blaze at an abandoned home in Lithonia on Friday night that investigators have declared a total loss.

What we know:

The fire, reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Panola Road, just south of U.S. 278, was fully involved when crews arrived.

The building is located behind the Chou Lee Plaza.

Firefighters were initially forced to fight the flames from the outside, pulling boards off the windows to reach the fire.

Efforts were hampered initially by limited access to the structure. A portion of the roof collapsed and flames spread to nearby brush.

Crews eventually gained entry to the home to extinguish remaining hot spots.

Officials confirmed the building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Arson investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.