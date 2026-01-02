Car crash topples traffic signal pole near I-285 causing massive delays

Image 1 of 11 ▼ A car crash at the intersection of Powers Ferry Road and Northside Drive in Sandy Springs caused major traffic delays and I-285 ramp closures after a vehicle struck a utility pole on Jan. 2, 2026. (FOX 5)

A car crash near the intersection of Powers Ferry Road and Northside Drive caused a traffic nightmare for several hours Friday in Sandy Springs.

What we know:

The accident happened shortly after 6 p.m. when a driver reportedly struck a wooden pole supporting a traffic signal, causing wires to drop into the lanes.

Sandy Springs police blocked the intersection while crews cleared the wreck and repaired the pole.

The incident also backed up traffic along Interstate 285 as authorities closed the exit for several hours.

What we don't know:

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.