Two injured in Atlanta shooting along James P. Brawley Drive

Image 1 of 14 ▼ An Atlanta Police Department patrol car sits outside 403 James P. Brawley Drive NW on Jan. 2, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief Two victims were located with gunshot wounds at 403 James P. Brawley Drive NW. The man and woman remained alert and conscious while being transported for medical treatment. Investigators have not identified any suspects or determined a motive for the Friday night shooting.



Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Friday night in Northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded around 8:25 p.m. to the 400 block of James P. Brawley Drive NW after receiving reports of a person shot.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, when officers arrived, they found a man and a woman had been shot.

Both were alert, conscious, and breathing when they were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the man or the woman found at the scene.

It remains unclear what led to the gunfire or if investigators have identified any suspects in the case.

Police did not confirm if a weapon was recovered at the residence or if the victims lived at the location.