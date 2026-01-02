Mother of man fatally shot outside Griffin bar says he was attacked by large group

The Brief A 28-year-old man was shot outside a Griffin bar during an altercation in December. The victim’s mother believes her son was attacked rather than involved in a typical bar fight. The alleged shooter, Dalton Statham, has been arrested and charged with murder.



A mother in Griffin spent Christmas heartbroken. Her 28-year-old son, Hunter Bowen White, was fatally shot outside a bar last month. White died after being shot outside Kevin’s Korner Bar on December 5.

What they're saying:

"I got a phone call around midnight saying that he had been shot and to get to the hospital as soon as possible," said Kerrie Shuburte, White’s mother.

Griffin Police responded just after midnight to find White with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Loved ones later identified him as Hunter Bowen White. "I don’t believe they were after my son," Shuburte continued. "I don’t know who they were particularly after."

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Hunter Bowen White (OX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

What we know:

Griffin Police say that as many as 10 people were involved in an altercation outside the bar before the shooting occurred. White’s mother believes her son was attacked before any fighting began.

"They never made it into the bar. They, they, they got out of their vehicles and were walking up to the bar," Shuburte explained. "It’s not your typical bar fight. It was not they were not in the bar and they got drunk and they were fighting. That’s not what happened."

Timeline:

The incident took place on December 5 when White was out celebrating his 28th birthday.

The shooting occurred around midnight outside Kevin’s Korner Bar on Williamson Zebulon Road.

White was rushed to WellStar Spalding Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police have arrested 25-year-old Dalton Statham, whom they believe fired the fatal shot. He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and battery. Authorities have not yet said whether they believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Dalton Statham (Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

For Shuburte, the loss of her son has been heartbreaking, especially during the holiday season.

"He was absolutely the light of our lives," she said. "We’ve not turned any Christmas lights on in the last two weeks."

What's next:

Statham remains in jail without bond.