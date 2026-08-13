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Top restaurants to take part in Grand Tasting Alpharetta

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Good Day Atlanta
Published August 13, 2026 12:14 PM EDT
Published August 13, 2026 12:14 PM EDT
Over two dozen restaurants joining Grand Tasting Alpharetta
Over two dozen restaurants joining Grand Tasting Alpharetta

Over two dozen restaurants joining Grand Tasting Alpharetta

The annual Grand Tasting Alpharetta food festival returns to The Hotel at Avalon with culinary offerings from local dining spots.

The Brief

    • Grand Tasting Alpharetta presented by Taste of Atlanta will take over The Hotel at Avalon on Thursday, August 27th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
    • The event is a culinary journey through Alpharetta all under one roof, with top chefs and owners serving up samples of what makes their respective restaurants so special.
    • Tickets are already available for purchase, with general admission listed at $95 per person.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - We’re exactly two weeks away from the tastiest night of the year in Alpharetta!

Grand Tasting Alpharetta presented by Taste of Atlanta will take over The Hotel at Avalon on Thursday, August 27th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., filling the ballroom with more than two dozen of the community’s top restaurants and beverage partners. 

In other words, the event is a culinary journey through Alpharetta all under one roof, with top chefs and owners serving up samples of what makes their respective restaurants so special. 

And yes, the entire evening will be accompanied by one heck of a soundtrack: local favorites Bogey and the Viceroy will play live during the event!

Tickets are already available for purchase, with general admission listed at $95 per person and including unlimited bites and access to the event’s bars, featuring beer, wine and craft cocktail tastings. For ticket information, click here.

With just two weeks to go, Good Day Atlanta wanted to get an early start on the "grand tasting" — so, we visited three of the event’s featured restaurants this morning. First up was gorgeous French Restaurant One Day in Paris, followed by stops at Spanish favorite Fogón and Lions and Jang Su Jang Korean BBQ

Click the video player in this article for a peek at our delicious morning!

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Grand Tasting Alpharetta website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.

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