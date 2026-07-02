Top 10 most wanted murder suspect arrested in DeKalb County

article

The Brief A man on the metro Atlanta Top 10 Most Wanted list has been arrested in DeKalb County. Bobby Curry was wanted on murder and other felony charges stemming from a 2023 homicide. Authorities said he was taken into custody without incident in Ellenwood.



A man who had been on the metro Atlanta Top 10 Most Wanted list since 2023 has been arrested, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office Criminal Process Fugitive Unit, assisted by field personnel, arrested Bobby Curry on Thursday at a residence in Ellenwood.

Curry was wanted on warrants charging him with murder, aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What they're saying:

According to the sheriff's office, Curry had been evading arrest since Oct. 11, 2023. Investigators allege the charges stem from the August 2023 killing of an Atlanta man.

Authorities said Curry was taken into custody without incident and booked into the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.