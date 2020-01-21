Tony-nominated director brings ‘Ending’ to Atlanta

“I read the logline, and it said, ‘It’s about two robots in the future who fall in love and go on an adventure.’ And I thought, ‘Well, this sounds horrible!’”

Michael Arden laughs now at the memory of his first impression of Maybe Happy Ending, the Korean stage musical making its English-language debut at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre. But he wasn’t laughing when he finished reading the script.

“I did my due diligence and read it and listened to it, and by the end of the story and score I was just in tears.”

Arden – the two-time Tony Award nominee behind acclaimed Broadway revivals of Spring Awakening and Once On This Island – says that visceral reaction to the material, and its unique blend of old-fashioned stage extravaganza and ultra-modern love story, is what led him to accept the task of directing the show.

“I felt like I was experiencing a classic, beautiful love story that spoke to the musical theatre in me that loves Oklahoma!, but also the modern man that loves the Internet.”

Written by Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending tells the story of two out-of-date “helper-bots” in Seoul who meet and fall in love. A hit overseas, the musical won several Korean musical theatre awards and the Richard Rodgers Award, and has now been re-worked by the writers for its premiere at the Alliance. Set about 50 years in the future, Arden says he hopes the way the musical addresses the constant advances in technology will resonate with Atlanta audiences.

“We have a relationship with these things, you know? Your best friend doesn’t call you back for a few hours, it’s fine. But if you can’t find your iPhone for a couple of hours, it’s panic! The writers have really explored what that means...when technology has a life of its own and begins to have problems that are human.”

Thus far, Arden has only rave reviews for working at the Alliance Theatre – and says the pleasure local audiences may receive from seeing Maybe Happy Ending is matched by that of the cast and crew.

“It’s just as wonderful for the people getting the make the work here,” Arden says. “We get to take risks we might not get to take under the scrutiny of the New York Times, without the pressure of people paying Broadway prices for tickets. And luckily, we also are blessed to be here in Atlanta and have an audience that has an opinion, and has a point of view, and whose ideas and thoughts and reactions we really value in shaping a show that we might take to an even wider audience.”

Maybe Happy Ending opens in previews Tuesday, January 21st and will remain on the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre through February 16th. Click here for show times and ticket information.



