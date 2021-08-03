Toilet paper prank tradition continues at Marietta High School

Marietta High School's first day of school pranking tradition continues.

Every year, the seniors at the metro Atlanta high school go all out to cover the school with toilet paper

Toilet paper draped tree branches, signs, and the campus' grounds.

The seniors put up a big sign that said. "Class of 2021 is rolling in 2022."

The students responsible for the prank are the ones who come back to clean up all the mess later.

